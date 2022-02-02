Keyera drains four treys in victory over CV

GREELEY — Elgin Public-Pope John put a goose egg in Central Valley’s scorebook Tuesday night, defeating the Cougars 49 to 31. Coach Randy Eisenhauer’s Wolfpack team, who prides itself on playing great defense, held the Cougars scoreless in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Leading 15 to 11 to start the second quarter, EPPJ added 10 more points to their lead to enter halftime up 25 to 11. At one point In the second half EPPJ’s lead grew to 21 points. To read the story in full turn to this week’s Elgin Review.