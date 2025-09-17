Kerkman sets new EPPJ record at BC Invite

BUTTE — Sophomore Matthew Kerkman posted a school record time in the boys cross country race held here Thursday afternoon.

He circled the 5000 meter course breaking the 20-minute mark, finishing with a time of 19:57.

He placed ninth in the race, securing his first medal of the season.

Winning the race was Boyd County runner Will Nelson. A senior, Nelson circled his home course in a time of 18:15, 19 seconds better than second place finisher Nate Frick of North Central.

Girls Division

Samantha Stuhr claimed her first medal of the season, finishing 13th.

The junior posted a time of 25:55. Placing 16th in the field was Wolfpack senior Jovie Borer. She recorded a time of 27:40.

Winning the girls division was Delani Runnels of Niobrara-Verdigre. She finished in a time of 21:11.