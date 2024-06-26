Kenneth R. Kasselder, 84 of Ericson, NE passed away Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE, surrounded by family.

Kenneth Ray Kasselder, son of Loyd Frank and Alice Barbara (Hansen) Kasselder was born on September 21, 1939, at Burwell, NE. He spent his elementary school years in country school, then attended Ericson High School and graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1957.

Ken attended business school in Omaha, NE before returning home to farm with his father.

On February 7, 1959, Ken was united in marriage to Ann Marie Rosso at St. Theresa’s Church in Ericson, NE. The couple lived on the river road south of Ericson for five years before moving to the home place where Ken spent his life farming, raising Angus cattle and growing the herd, and milking dairy cows.

Ken attended the United Methodist Church in Ericson, NE. He was a founding member of Rev. Boes’s youth recreational program and served on the Wheeler Central School Board for several years, including during the time when the “New Gym” was built.

Ken spent years coaching youth basketball and in his earlier years enjoyed hunting ducks and pheasants. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and when he wasn’t able to attend, he could be found following the games on the radio, the internet, or the Game Changer app.

Ken leaves behind his wife of 65 years Ann of Ericson, NE; three children: Kevin (Kelly) of Burwell, NE; Brad (Diane) of Ericson, NE; Peggy (Ray) Payne of Elgin, NE; 11 grandchildren: Drew (Melissa) Kasselder of Ewing, NE; Damon (Kelsie) Kasselder of Grand Island, NE: Jake (Shelby) Kasselder of Ericson, NE; Kortney (Kaden) Huxoll of Cambridge, NE: Shelby (Alec) Galvan of Burwell, NE; Libby (Aaron) Todd of Grand Island, NE: Megan (Cory) Cadek of Scotia, NE: Kal Kasselder of San Antonio, TX; Klay (Caitlin) Kasselder of Lawrence, KS; Kix (Cari) Payne of Placerville, CA; Nickol Payne of Elgin, NE; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Hon Kasselder of Mitchell, SD; Yvonne Field of Omaha, NE; Lavonne Rosso of Grand Island, NE; special cousins: Ron and JoAnne Kasselder and Mariylin Felker of Sioux Falls, SD; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Gene and Keith Kasselder; and two sisters Patty Knebel and Barbara Ann Kasselder in infancy.