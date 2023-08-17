KC Hall to host Brandon Henn Benefit Saturday

A benefit for Brandon “Buff” Henn will be held here in Elgin.

The event will be this Saturday, August 19, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Elgin.

Starting at 5 p.m., the medical fundraiser will feature a hamburger supper with salads and more. There will be a silent auction.

As part of the benefit, a Henry Lever Action .22 Magnum, made in America, will be raffled off.

The benefit will be held to help Henn with medical bills that are going to result from his fight against cancer. He was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer.