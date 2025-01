Boys winners in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest held Sunday afternoon at St. Boniface Auditorium were (above, l-r) Max Borer, age 9; Mark Schindler 10; Reid Kielty 11; Carter Selting 12; Brayden Clark 13; and Braedon Hinkle 14. (left) Girls winners were (l-r) Tenley Schindler age 12 (l) and Chloe Kielty 13. Congratulations!