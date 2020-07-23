Karen Jo Greitens, 60, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Born January 31, 1960 in Neligh, NE, she was the daughter of Betty Lou Moser (nee Arehart) and the late Paul Frank Moser.

She grew up west of Elgin and attended St. Boniface Grade School.

She was a 1978 graduate of Elgin Pope John XXIII High School and a 1996 graduate of Southeast Community College. She worked as a Radiologic Technologist and Medical Assistant in Lincoln, NE, for many years.

She was the love of Mark Christman; much loved mother of two daughters, Sarah Greitens and Evie Ramirez (George); stepmother of Nicholas Christman (Lora), Michael Christman (Camiel), and Travis Christman (Dray); adoring grandmother of Searah Greitens, Katriese Greitens, and George Ramirez, Myleigh Bowen-Cleary, Ryder Christman, Noah Christman, Sydney Christman, Sylvie Christman; and dear sister of Robert Moser (Linda), Phyllis Byrd (late John), Douglas Moser (Michele), Mark Moser, Jeffery Moser (Sandi), and Craig Moser (Denise). She is also remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving father; younger sister, Judith Moser; and beloved pet, Thunder.

She was a dedicated grandmother who treasured her grandchildren deeply and embraced every moment with them.

All who loved her will never forget her tenacity, honesty, and work ethic.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and co-workers.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Dr, Lincoln, NE, 68521. Father Brian Connor officiated.

A graveside service was held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.