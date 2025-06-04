Kallhoff ties for 67th at Class D State Golf

COLUMBUS — Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack golfer Karson Kallhoff ended his junior season where he wanted to be – competing at the NSAA Class D State Golf Tournament.

Played at Quail Run Gold Club, Kallhoff shot a 36-hole score of 191 to finish in a tie for 67th place. On Wednesday he shot a 103, then improved his score by 15 strokes with an 88 in the second round.

Medalist for the tournament was Calvin Wilmes of Creighton. A junior who will have a chance to defend his title next season, Wilmes shot a (73-81) 154 to edge Cambridge junior Micah Gerlach in a playoff. Altogether, 101 golfers competed at the tournament.

Winning the team title was Creighton with a score of 683 followed by Loomis 700, North Central 701, Johnson-Brock 702, Hitchcock County 714, Hi-Line 721, Overton 725, Neligh-Oakdale 732, Deshler 733, CWC 734, NP St. Pat’s 734, Archangels Catholic 738, Sutherland 755, Sandy Creek 783 and Bloomfield 789.

Neligh-Oakdale team scores were Corbin Hoefer 169, Logan Lichtenberg 174, Tyson Blakeman 190, Andrew Henery 199 and Wyatt Koinzan 227.

Neligh-Oakdale finished eighth in the final team standings.

CWC team scores were William Jesse 169, Daniel Kluver 181, Carter Metschke 182, Mason Knox 202 and Michael Jesse 234. CWC’s team finished in a tie for 10th in the final team standings.