Kallhoff, Hoefer finish in top 10 at NVC Meet

BASSETT — Conference bragging rights were on the line Tuesday when the Wolfpack golf team journeyed here for the Niobrara Valley Conference Golf Tournament. Sunshine and mild temperatures made for some great golf on this day.

Two members of the Wolfpack, Karson Kallhoff and Kellan Hoefer, finished in the top 10 in the individual competition. Kallhoff finished eighth with an 18-hole score of 86, Hoefer placed ninth with an 87.

CWC’s William Jesse was medalist, carding a 71, one shot better than second place finisher Keian Fischer of North Central with a 72.

Other area golfers finishing in the top 10 were CWC’s Daniel Kluver, seventh with an 84.

In the team race, North Central won with a score of 322 followed by CWC 344, Stuart 359, Niobrara-Verdigre 362, EPPJ 378 and Boyd County 403.

Scores for other Wolfpack golfers competing Michael Selting 100, Gavin Kallhoff 105 and Landyn Veik 116.

EPPJ JV golfer Aiden Klein shot a 119.