Kallhoff, Erickson lead EPPJ at LHNE Invite

NORFOLK — The Wolfpack golf team continue to search for consistency.

Competing last week at the Lutheran High Northeast Invite at Norfolk, EPPJ brought home just one medal and finished 12th as a team.

Norfolk Catholic won the team title in the 18-hole tournament with a score of 310, eight strokes ahead of second place Creighton at 318. Medalist was Ponca’s Landon Uthof with a 72.

Wolfpack senior Karson Kallhoff placed 10th with an 80. Jarek Erickson shot a 92 followed by Gavin Kallhoff 104, Landyn Veik 105 and Michael Selting 107.

Other team scores were LHNE 324, Ponca 333, West Point Beemer 337, Neligh-Oakdale 346, LCC 349, Pierce 357, Summerland 364, Crofton 366, Niobrara-Verdigre 372, EPPJ 381, LHNE JV2 387, Norfolk JV 409, Tri-County Northeast 418, GACC 437 and LHNE JV 454.