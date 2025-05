ELGIN — The goal of every athlete on every team in every sport it to still be competing at the end of the season.

For junior golfer Karson Kallhoff he has the opportunity to do just that this week.

By virtue of finishing sixth at the district golf tournament last week at Ainsworth, Kallhoff has earned a spot at the Class D State Golf Tournament put on by the NSAA.

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.