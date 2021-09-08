JVs, ‘C’ team earn win

ELGIN — The Elgin JV volleyball team swept Burwell Tuesday night, winning 25-14 and 25-21.

Freshman Chloe Henn had a big night with seven of the team’s 15 kills, Abriel VonBonn had four, Maddie Kolm scored three and Kate Furstenau notched 1. Kaitey Schumacher led setters with nine set assists, Furstenau posted six.

The team recorded nine ace serves in the match, led by Henn with four, Ellie Ruterbories recorded two while VonBonn, Schumacher and Furstenau each had one.

Henn had two solo blocks, Kolm recorded one. Kolm was credited with 11 digs in the match, Furstenau had six.

Kolm led in serve receive with seven, Ruterbories had six.

One night earlier, playing their first road match of the season, EPPJ defeated Fullerton 25-23 and 26-24.

In the victory, EPPJ had 19 kills, led by Henn with nine, Ruterbories added four, Brooklyn Meis recorded three, Kolm had two and Furstenau one. Schumacher had 12 of the team’s 16 set assists.

Furstenau recorded three ace serves, Henn, Meis and Callie Heithoff each had one.

Furstenau was one of two players who had double-digit digs in the match. She had 13 and Kolm posted 11.

Sharon Bartak and Furstenau tied for the team-high in serve receive with six apiece.

Both Ruterbories and Henn each had two solo blocks.

‘C’ team action

The Wolfpack ‘C’ volleyball team picked up a pair of victories last week. For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.