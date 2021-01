The Wolfpack boys JV team defeated Bloomfield 36 to 32 Saturday.

Blake Henn led EPPJ with 10 points followed by David Durre 9, Dylon Lueking 7, Gage Thiessen 7, Myles Kittelson 2 and Camryn Pelster 1.

Earlier, the EPPJ JV girls topped the Queen Bees JVs 23 to 9.

Scoring leaders for the Wolfpack were Keyera Eisenhauer 7, Ellie Ruterbories 7, Baylee Busteed 6 and Brenna Martinsen 3.