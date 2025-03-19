Junior/Senior Prom for EPS, PJCC is Saturday

It’s that time again, where tuxedos and formal dresses adorn high school juniors and seniors.

Once again, Elgin Public and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic will hold a joint prom. The theme for this year’s prom is ‘Masquerade.’

The event will be held this Saturday, March 22.

The public is invited to attend the ‘Grand March’ which will begin promptly at 6 p.m. For those unable to attend, The Elgin Review will Facebook Live the march.

Dinner will be served to prom attendees and their dates at 6:45 p.m.

A dance will follow, starting at 8 p.m. and concluding at 11 p.m.

Afterwards, post prom activities will be held at the EPS gym, beginning at 11 p.m.