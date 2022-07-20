Junior Golf camp held last week at ACC

From July 11-July 14 a Junior golf camp was held at Antelope Country Club. The camp featured 67 kids from Tilden, Neligh, and Elgin ranging from 2nd-8th grades.

The instructors were Trent Ostransky (head EPPJ boys golf coach), Shawn Ostransky (head boys and girls golf coach in Fullerton), Randy Eisenhauer (former EPPJ boys golf coach), Andrew Childers (Asst. EPPJ boys golf coach), Austin Good, Ethan Hinkle, Linus Borer, and Kellan Hoefer (EPPJ boys varsity golfers).

Fundamentals of the golf swing, putting, and chipping, course etiquette, and tee box etiquette and driving were the areas covered.