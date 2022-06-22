June Special Work Session-Wheeler Central School

JUNE SPECIAL WORK SESSION MEETING

June 6, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Special Work Session meeting was held June 6, 2022. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 6:12 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Dennis Derner, Jessica Swick, Drew Kasselder, Sue Patrick. A motion was made by Derner, seconded by Swick, to excuse the absence of Adam Freouf. Roll call: Patrick – aye, Swick – aye, Kasselder – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries. Also present were Makayla Reiter, Rodney Olson, and Andrea Pelster.

Derner made the motion to accept the consent agenda. Swick seconded. Roll call: Patrick – aye, Swick – aye, Kasselder – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carries.

Olson presented the budget worksheets and explained the worksheets in depth.

Discussion was then held on future projects to be done around the campus.

The Faye Blair funds were discussed in depth.

Patrick made the motion to adjourn the meeting. Derner seconded. Roll call vote – all aye. The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

PUBLISH: June 22, 2022

