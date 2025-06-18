June Poker Run to assist Travis Dozler family

A ‘Benefit Ride for Travis Dozler’ will be held this week.

The ‘poker run’ will be held this Saturday, June 21. It will start and end at the KC Hall in Elgin (115 South Second Street). The event will feature live music, food & drinks and there will be auction items. Kickstands will go up at 11 a.m.

Cars and bikes are welcome to participate. There will be five stops in the 170-mile route. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best and worst hands, according to organizers.

Dozler died this past January in a one-vehicle accident involving a truck he was driving. The accident took place in Missouri. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the family of Travis Dozler.