June M. Jochum, 94

Mass of Christian Burial for June M. Jochum, age 94, of Norfolk, Nebraska was held Friday, May 31, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Gregory Carl was the celebrant.

Visitation was Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue, in Norfolk, with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary.

The funeral was livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

June Mae Jochum passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024, at her home surrounded by her nine children. She was born June 28, 1929, to Florence and Joseph Freeberg in Seattle Washington. June attended school in Seattle, graduating in 1947 from West Seattle High. She furthered her education and obtained her certificate as an executive secretary.

June worked for the railroad in Anchorage Alaska, where she met and married Leo A. Jochum, Jr. She was fortunate to be able to stay at home and raise her ten children and get them involved in sports and other activities.

She gave back to the community by volunteering for various organizations. June enjoyed traveling and having an occasional red beer with her scratch tickets. June loved her family and enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

June is survived by her children, Laurie (late Tom) Abler, Jeff Jochum, Nancy Jochum-Schramm (Brad Jones), Reed (Wendy) Jochum, Joan (Scott) Stutesman, June Jochum, Edward (Paula) Jochum, Brian (Ana) Jochum, and Stephanie (Rick) Zoubek; her brother, Jimmy Freeberg of Seattle Washington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo in 2019; daughter, Janet in 1990; son-in-law, Thomas Abler in 2019; her parents; and six siblings.

