Julia Ann Bombeck, 56

November 10, 1963 – October 4, 2020

Julia Ann (Preusser) Bombeck passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Mass of a Christian Burial was held on Friday, October 9 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Omaha with Rev. Richard Reiser as celebrant. Visitation was held prior to the Mass. A private entombment was held at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha.

Julie was married to Bruce for 34 years. She was a friend to many people and was loved for her kind and supportive words for all. Her favorite roll was as a supportive wife, mother, and Gigi.

Julie was the recipient of a double-lung transplant 9 years and 11 months ago. She lived every day in gracious honor of her donor and his family. Understanding the blessing of receiving her “new” lungs, Julie repaid those blessings with kindness to all that met her. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the medical professionals that cared for her at University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Minnesota Medical Center. And, most recently, the Medical ICU team at UNMC who was there for her care, comfort and the support of her family for Julie’s final journey to Heaven’s gate. The list of special names of these compassionate people is far too long to list.

Julia Ann Bombeck is survived by husband, Bruce Bombeck; daughter, Megan Zegers (Daniel); and son, Jared Bombeck (Audie); she was Gigi to three grandchildren, Holden, Kennedy, and Hendrick. Julie was also survived by mother, Helen Preusser; sisters, Diane Schumacher (Keith) and Susan Wilkinson (Robert); as well as nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, James Preusser.