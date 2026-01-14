Judith “Judy” Zegers, 85

Judith “Judy” M. Zegers, 85, of Elgin passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at Alpine Village in Verdigre, NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 14, 2026 (today), at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Judith Margaret Zegers was born on November 19, 1940, in Petersburg, NE, to Harold and Lucille (Stokes) Benda. She was baptized just days later, on November 25, 1940, at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg. Judy received her education at St. Boniface School and graduated with the Class of 1958.

On August 22, 1960, Judy was united in marriage to Gayle Zegers at St. Boniface Catholic Church. From this loving union, they were blessed with four children. Together, Judy and Gayle made their home in Elgin, where they built a life rooted in faith, family, and a deep commitment to serving others.

Throughout her life, Judy dedicated herself both to her family and her work. She was employed as a secretary at FCX and later worked at Mr. M’s Catering, the Elgin Sale Barn, and the Antelope County Veterinary Clinic. She also catered for services in the community and devoted much of her life to being a homemaker, a role she truly cherished. Always willing to lend a hand, Judy helped Gayle on the farm when needed, milking cows and doing chores alongside him.

Judy was a longtime and devoted member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She served as a CCD teacher, was an active member of the Altar Society, and later its president. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. In her free time, Judy enjoyed quilting, genealogy, tending to her flowers, and gardening. She took great pride in canning her harvest and was well known as an excellent cook and baker. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family. Judy’s love, care, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She will be remembered for her generous heart, strong faith, and the gentle way she cared for others.

She is survived by her loving husband: Gayle Zegers of Elgin; her children: Craig (Barb) Zegers of Elgin; Chuck (Marci) Zegers of O’Neill, NE, Christine (DeLynn) Minarik of Niobrara, NE, and Mike (Kristin) Zegers of Elgin; nine grandchildren: Lynn (Brandon) Anderson of Norfolk, NE; Tommy (Alyssa) Zegers of Norfolk, NE; Corey (Taylor) Minarik of Parker, SD; Breann (fiancé John Stassi) Minarik of Sioux Falls, SD; Jonathan (Alyssa) Zegers of Washington, DC; Angelica (Joe) Jensen of Omaha, NE; Andrew (Angela) Zegers of Atkinson, NE; Kara (Garet Schindler) Funk of Elgin; Haley Zegers of Valentine, NE; 13 great-grandchildren: Lauren, Brynlee, Ryker, and Rehgan Anderson; August and Sawyer Zegers; Cirilla Jensen; Maverick and Olivia Zegers; Landri Minarik; Lennon Funk and Baelor and Rowse Schindler; eight siblings: Janice (Ray) Pelster of Denver, CO; Joan (Tom) Johnson of Ranch Palos Verdes, CA; Jerry (Kathy) Benda of Grand Forks, ND; Julie (Dennis) Thome of Omaha, NE; and Jeaneen (Dan) Welniak of Omaha, NE; Jolene (Pat) Foss of Yankton, SD; Joyce Holliday of Plano, TX; Jill (John) Dunning of Topeka, KS; sister-in-law: Judy Ortmeyer of Elkhorn, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: John Benda; in-laws: Gerald and Julie Zegers; brothers-in-law: Wayne Childers and Jack Ortmeyer; and sister-in-law: Geraldine Childers.