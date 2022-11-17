Jr. Livestock FFA Judging Team District X Runner-Up

November 8th Ord FFA hosted the District X Livestock Judging event. The Jr. Team of Samantha Durre, Callie Heithoff, Jarek Erickson and Taylor Beckman came away with the runner-up award and earning themselves a trip to the FFA state convention next spring. There are 17 schools in District X that include: Ainsworth, Boyd County, Burwell, Chambers, Elgin, Elkhorn Valley, Keya Paha, Loup County, Nebraska Ag Academy (new program), Neligh-Oakdale, O’Neill, Ord, Rock County, Sargent, Stuart, West Holt, & Wheeler Central. There were 205 competitors in the Jr. Division. Sam was 4th overall, Callie was 12th, Jarek 21, and Taylor 22nd.

In the Sr. Division, the team of Cale Kinney., Taylynne Charf, Carter Beckman and Baylee Busteed tied for 5th place. Carter was 15th, Baylee was 18th, Cale 22nd, and Taylynne 41st. There were 121 individuals in the Sr. division. At this time we are unsure if this team qualified for state FFA, but are hopeful!