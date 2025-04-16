Joseph Wilson Bode, 75

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Joseph William Bode, a lifelong brother, farmer, friend and dedicated 4th Degree Knight of Columbus Council #2411. Joseph W. Bode, 75 of Raeville, NE, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, April 12, 2025, at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville with Rev. Bernard Starman and Deacon John Starman officiating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Special thank you to the Medical Staff at Boone County Health Center for the wonderful care they provided Joe.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Born on June 19, 1949, Joe was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville and attended St. John Berchman Catholic School. Joe spent his entire life as a dedicated farmer, working the land with tireless hands and a humble heart. His love for farming was a reflection of his commitment to his family, faith, and the community. He was known not only as a farmer, but also for his unwavering integrity and kindness to everyone he met. Joe always wore a smile.

Joe will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His life was a gift, and his memory will continue to guide and inspire those he loved. The world has lost a truly remarkable man, but heaven has gained an angel.

Joseph is survived by his brother and caregivers: Ralph (Jeanette) Bode, and their children Meaghan, Bryan, and Christopher; Laurie (Les) Stratman; Donna (Jerome) Brester; Joyce (Kenny) Reestman; Doris (Fred) Dederman; Jeanette (Dick) Thiem; Janice Henn; Marilyn Reestman; Roger (Roxanne) Bode; and Ronnie (Liane) Bode; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of extended family and friends who will miss his gentle spirit and loving presence.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Delores (Klein) Bode; brothers-in-law: Ron Reestman and Terry Henn.