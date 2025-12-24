Joseph “Joe” V. Knust, 83, of Petersburg, NE, passed away on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 27, 2025, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Petersburg, NE with Rev. Frank Baumert and Deacon John Starman officiating.

Interment will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Raeville, NE with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg, NE and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph “Joe” Victor Knust, son of Michael Edward and Josephine Elizabeth (Rollman) Knust was born November 29, 1942 at Humphrey, NE. He was baptized at home by his uncle Fr. Pascal Rollman. Joe attended school at St. John the Baptist in Petersburg, NE and graduated from there in 1960. Following his high school education, Joe was inducted in the U.S. Army where he served honorably.

On November 16, 1964, Joseph was united in marriage to Catherine “Kate” Mary Stuhr at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. The couple lived in Petersburg for a few years and then moved to the farm in 1967. During his life Joe did carpentry, farmed, and was a seed salesman for Northrup King. He served on the Elgin Pope John School Board, St. John’s Development Committee, was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg.

Joe enjoyed fishing, following Husker volleyball and football, and playing softball with the “Over the Hill Gang”. He treasured time with his family and loved going to his grandchildren’s events. Overall, Joe was a quiet man with a large heart.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife: Kate Knust of Petersburg, NE; four children: Michelle (Rich) Raclawski of Oak Creek, WI; Melissa “Missy” (Steve) Wiese of Lindsay, NE; Michael “Mike” (Christine) Knust of Plattsmouth, NE; Martin “Marty” (Missy) Knust of Wahoo, NE; nine grandchildren: Tim Wiese; Olivia (Reggie) McRae; Alex (Bridget) Wiese; Bonnie (Wyatt) Riddle; Charlie (Danae) Knust; Josephine (fiancée Seth Moerer) Knust; Marissa, Macey, and Masen Knust; five great-grandchildren: Gabriel and Eden Wiese; Everhett and Sterling Riddle; Cash Knust; two sisters: Lorraine Seier; Doris (Ken) Schrad; brother: John (Donna) Knust; three sisters-in-law: Pat Grosserode; Marlyss Knust; Diana Knust; brother-in-law: Bob Klein; as well as other relatives and friends.