Joseph B. Ollendick, 86

Joseph B. Ollendick, Jr., was born November 8, 1934 in Elgin, Nebraska and passed this life on Thursday February 4, 2021.

He was the son of the late Joseph, Sr and Ruth Ollendick.

His early life was spent in Elgin where he graduated high school and began his life-long career as a diamond setter and watch repairman.

He married Barbara Dempster and lived in Norfolk, Nebraska.

As an avid sportsman he began both coaching and officiating youth sports until he moved his family to Rapid City in 1971. He continued his career as a jeweler while continuing to coach baseball and officiating football and basketball for 30+ years, which ultimately earned him a place in the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame.

He moved to the greater Phoenix, AZ area in 1987 and continued his work as a jeweler until his retirement in December of 2020.

He was preceded in death by four siblings: Josephine, Robert, James and Jerry.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 66 years, Barbara. Four daughters: Vickie, Mrs. Clif Gulley (Pam), Mrs. Ken Howard (Jackie), and Carol. Three sons: Mark (Marjean), Bill (Lynn), and Scott (Cathy). Seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.

Family will receive friends on Saturday February 27, 2021 at the family residence at: 10549 W. Alice Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345 between the hours of 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

A private family memorial will follow.