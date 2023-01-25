Joseph Abler, 48

Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Abler, age 48, of Norfolk, Nebraska was held Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Brett Jamrog was the celebrant.

Joseph died Monday, January 16, 2023, at his residence.

Joseph E.W. Abler, the youngest child of 11 born to Paul and LaNeta Abler, was born July 27, 1974, at Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk where he remained a member throughout his lifetime. Joe attended Norfolk Catholic High School graduating in 1992. After his high school graduation, Joe graduated from Wayne State College in 1996, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Joe was united in marriage to Tina Sanders on June 8, 1996, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with three children, Colby M.P. on June 25, 1998, Chase Philip on March 10, 2001, and Maddie Jo on May 1, 2007.

Joe worked at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from September 1, 1996, until July 22, 2003. He then attended Law School in Vermillion South Dakota at USD from 2003 until 2007. After graduation, Joe was employed at the Madison County Public Defender’s Office from 2007 until he was elected Antelope County Attorney in 2010. While serving as County Attorney, he also operated Abler Law Office. Joe was a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.

Joe was the epitome of a family man. He cherished time spent with his wife and children. Joe loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his two sons. He volunteered as a softball coach for Maddie’s Kelly’s Softball team in Norfolk.

Joe is survived by his wife, Tina; children, Colby, Chase, and Maddie; parents, Paul and LaNeta Abler; siblings, Steve (Mary) Abler of Norfolk, Laurie Abler of Norfolk, Mike (Mari) Abler of Norfolk, Jeff Abler of Glenwood, Iowa, Joan (Dave) Hergenrader of Lincoln, Ann (Ted) Moon of Norfolk, Amy (Brian) Persinger of Hermosa, South Dakota, and Malinda (Matt) Sailors of Hermosa; brother-in-law, Larry Fossler of Beatrice; 30 nieces and nephews; 36 great-nieces and nephews; and parents-in-law, Sandy and Randy Helmer of Crofton; in-laws, Wendy (Rob) Moore of Omaha and Casey Helmer of Manchester, Maine. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paula Fossler, Mary Abler, and Tom Abler; brother-in-law, Roger Buckendahl; sister-in-law, Jan Jochum; and father-in-law, Mike Sanders.