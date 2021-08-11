John P. “Jack” Kunzman, 90, passed away early Sunday morning, August 8, 2021 at his home on the Kunzman farm north of Albion, NE, with his beloved wife of 67 years, Marion, at his bedside.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, NE with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion, NE with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #162 and VFW Post #736 of Albion, NE, the Army Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of John to St. Michael’s School, St. Michael’s Church, or the American Legion Post #162 and VFW Post #736 of Albion, NE.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements.

John, son of Anton F. and Florence C. (Hoefer) Kunzman, was born on Dec. 29, 1930 on the Kunzman farm, where he lived for all but a few years of his life. He was baptized on Dec. 29, 1930 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Albion. He was also confirmed at St. Michael’s. He attended school at District 7 in rural Boone County and graduated from Albion High School in 1948. After graduation, he helped on the family farm until the winter of 1948-1949, when he was employed by Tisthammer and Son as a heavy equipment operator.

On February 29, 1952, he entered the U.S. Army and served in the Army of Occupation in Germany. He was honorably discharged on February 19, 1954. After returning home, he continued to work for Tisthammer and Son. On June 14, 1954, John was united in marriage with Marion Dozler at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE in a double-ring ceremony with Marion’s brother, Derald Dozler, marrying Margaret Fitzgerald, first cousin to John.

John was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Albion, where he assisted as usher, lector, communion minister and taught high school religion classes. He also served on the parish finance committee and on the original school board of St. Michael’s. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight. He was a member of American Legion Post #162 and V.F.W. Post #736 and served on the Honor Guard. He was also chairman of the Boone County Democratic Party.

John took over the family farm in 1959, when his dad retired. He worked for H & R Block preparing tax returns in 1971 and then for the Farmers Union Co-op after the tax season was over. He started his own tax service in 1972, working evenings and Saturdays. He worked for Wolf Brothers and Reich from 1973 until 1976. He was the manager of the Albion Farmers Co-op from 1976 until 1982. He owned and operated Archie’s Liquor Store from 1982-1984, continuing his Tax Service until he retired in 2000. His favorite pastimes were family gatherings, waterskiing on Sunday afternoons at Batenhorst, grandchildren’s sports events, woodworking, and any kind of gadget, especially computers.

John is survived by his wife: Marion of Albion, NE; son: Alan (Kathy) of Marengo, IL; daughter: Annette (Doug Solomon) of Manhattan Beach, CA; daughter: Michelle (Steve Szafman) of West Hartford, CT; son: Kevin (Licia) of Albion, NE; daughter: Kathryn (Joe) Flanagan of Albion, NE; two sisters-in-law: Joann Kunzman of Albion, NE and Darlene Dozler of Elgin, NE; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Florence and Anton; three brothers: Francis (Margaret); Edward; and Anthony (and his late wife Mildred, and his widow Karen); five sisters: Dolores; Teresa (John); Rita (Ray); Joan; and Monica (Richard).