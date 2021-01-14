John, Jeanne Knievel celebrating 50 years together

St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin Nebraska was the location of the wedding ceremony uniting John and Jeanne (Ridder) Knievel on January 16, 1971.

Fifty wonderful years have passed since then and the occasion will be celebrated by them and their family at a later date. John and Jeanne have been blessed with three children, Michael, Carrie and Jeff. Michael and Joyce are parents to Oscar and Jesse and live in Laramie, WY. Carrie and Matt Wiedel are parents to Cecilia and live in Lincoln, NE. Jeff and Megan’s family consists of Ava, Grace, Nora and Jude and they also live in Lincoln, NE.

They will be enjoying a 50-year-walk down memory lane on January 16, 2021. They feel blessed and grateful for their years together, their family and friends.

John and Jeanne reside at 84549 513 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636.