John “Jack” Sehi, 79

John (Jack) Albert Sehi, youngest son of Albert and Erma (Zegers) Sehi was born at Ewing, Nebraska on May 7, 1945. He was raised on the family farm south of Clearwater, Nebraska.

Graduated from Clearwater High School in 1963. Worked at Behlens Mfg in Columbus, Nebraska until drafted in the United States Army on November 10, 1965. He completed basic training at and served in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged on August 13, 1967.

Upon returning to the States, he enrolled at Wayne State College, Wayne, Nebraska, and graduated May 1971 with a degree in Education. John met Patricia Hale of Whittier, California in May 1971 and they were united in marriage on July 15, 1972 in Neligh, Nebraska. They were blessed with two sons, Jaysen and Judsen.

John received his Masters Degree in Education from Wayne State College. John and Patricia owned and operated PJ’s Cafe in Neligh for 12 years, John loved teaching and was a teacher, coach and principal at St. John the Baptist School in Petersburg for several years prior to purchasing PJ’s Cafe.

After selling the cafe John returned to his love of teaching and substituted teaching until May, 2024 along with raising black angus cattle.

John was a 50+ year member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a 50+ year member of Neligh Legion Post #172. John loved sports, horses, ranching, and spending quiet time at his “Cabin.”

In his younger years, John played softball and rode horses and was an avid team penner, winning state team penning in 1991. John loved giving everyone a hard time but especially teasing his grandchildren. The “littles” would in turn call him a “teaser, weaser, beezer”.

Survived by his wife, Patricia Sehi of ; sons, Jaysen (Karen) Sehi of Neligh, NE and Judsen (Kristina) Sehi of Elgin, NE. Grandchildren: Taylor (Cody) Hambleton; Colby Sehi, Jacksyn Sehi, Charlotte Sehi, and Thomas Sehi. Great grandchildren are Aspen and Beckham Hambleton and baby Sehi due in January. In-laws: Dan (Chere) Hale, David (Debbie) Hale, Barbara (Greg) Glass, all of California. Nieces and nephews and 3 sisters, Joan Dickau, Pat Hruby, and Kathy Dubas all of Nebraska.