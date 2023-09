John H. Benda passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Omaha, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, September 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha. Services will be Friday September 29 at 11:00 AM at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE. A full obituary can be found in next week’s edition of The Elgin Review.