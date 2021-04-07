John G. Wolinski, 78

John George Wolinski, 78, of Haines City, FL, passed away on April 1, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

John was born in Kalamazoo, MI on March 3, 1943.

He served in the U.S. Air Force before beginning a career and retiring from BP Oil in Houston, TX.

He then returned to active duty military serving with the Texas Air National Guard and the Vermont Air National Guard before retiring with twenty years of military service.

John was also an ardent bingo player and handyman.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie, two children: Tina (Ken) Henn of Petersburg and Mark (Susan) Wolinski of Winter Garden, FL, his stepfather Steve Krzanowski of Chicago, IL, as well as six grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, sister and favorite dog, Max.