Joan M. Schindler, 84, of Elgin, NE, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2024 at her home in Elgin. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2024 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. John Norman officiating.Burial followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was held Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Joan Marie Schindler, daughter of John Jacob and Florence Edith (Rumery) Stoltz, was born March 13, 1940 on the family farm southwest of Elgin, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, attended Park Center country school in her early primary school years before attending St. Boniface Catholic School. She boarded with the nuns in the winter months until her father fell ill with cancer and the family moved to town. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1958 and continued her education at St. Joseph’s in Omaha, where she earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as a nurse for Dr’s Ewing and Ewing in Omaha for a couple of months before meeting the love of her life.

On June 18, 1960, Joan married John Harold Schindler at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE. They lived and farmed west of Elgin where they were blessed with seven children: Gwen, Bev, Marla, Mark, Paul, Greg and Jeff. Joan was a devoted farm wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother. She was a woman of hospitality and servitude, making everyone feel welcome at her table. She coined the phrase, “The first 100 years are always the hardest” to many as her sage advice for any situation they may be going through. She enjoyed her grand-children; spending time playing with them, and she always had a freezer full of ice cream sandwiches and push-ups for them. She was infectiously friendly, had a quick, humorous wit and a devoted faith to our God.

Joan served her church as an Altar Society Circle leader multiple times, was a catechism teacher for years, and served as chair for the Restoration committee for the St. Boniface Church Centennial.

She is survived by six children and spouses: Gwen (Dave) Beckman of Elgin; Bev (Jim) Funk of Clearwater; Marla (Don) Neukirch of Yankton, SD; Peg (Schindler) Wemhoff (Ron) of Norfolk; Paul Schindler of Cathedral City, CA; Greg (Judy) Schindler of Norfolk; Jeff (Tracey) Schindler of Elgin; 18 grandchildren: Matthew (Traci) Beckman, Meredith (Andy) Mauro, Justine (John) Dvorak, Luke (Ashley) Beckman, Joshua (McKenna) Beckman, Natalie (Chris) Petersen, Adam Funk, Kylee (Tonya) Funk, Jessica (Mike) Schmitt, Alex (Jennifer) Neukirch, Travis (Cassi) Neukirch, Melissa (Tyler) Legate, Jake (Kari) Schindler, Ross (Sara) Schindler, Zach (Ashley) Schindler, Courtney Schindler, Drew Schindler, and Evan Schindler; 37 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Dan (Sharon) Schindler of Norfolk; sisters-in-law: Carol Mescher and Dolly Schindler of Elgin, and Linda Schindler of Norfolk; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; son Mark Schindler; sister and brother-in-law Betty (Joe Jr.) Buelt; brother and sister-in-law Phillip (Ursilla) Stoltz; mother-in-law Elizabeth Schindler-Freese; fathers-in-law: Adolph Schindler and George Freese; brothers-in-law: Bob Mescher, Gale Schindler, and Dave Schindler; nieces: infant Beverly Buelt and Kathy (Stoltz) Burney; nephews by marriage: David Anderson and David Voss; and niece by marriage Deb Stoltz.