Joan M. Kallhoff, 89 formerly of O’Neill, NE died Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk, NE.

Services were held Saturday, December 14, 2024 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial began at 11 a.m. with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating, followed by interment in the parish cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Joan Marie Kallhoff, daughter of Richard and Marie (VonBonn) Penne, was born September 28, 1935 on a farm near Elgin. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin and attended St. Boniface School, graduating in 1953.

Joan married Denis Kerkman, and they lived in Elgin for a short while before moving to California. To this union, three children were born: Jeanne, Kathy and John. The family returned to Elgin in 1961 and lived there until moving to Tilden in 1972. Joan worked at Johnson’s IGA and Tilden Community Hospital. The couple later divorced.

Joan was united in marriage to Ray Kallhoff on November 13, 1992 at Tilden. They made their home in O’Neill, NE where Joan worked at the O’Neill Hospital, and later at Bartak Glass.

She had a strong faith and over the years was a member of multiple parishes including St. Boniface – Elgin, Our Lady of Mt. Caramel – Tilden, St. Patrick – O’Neill, and St. Mary – Norfolk.

She was a member of the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. She was devoted to praying the Rosary. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Pitch, but family was everything to her.

Joan is survived by three children: Jeanne (John) Dittrich of Meadow Grove, NE; Kathy Turnbull of Pawnee City, NE; John (Leslie) Kerkman of Oakdale, NE; six step-children: Jean Kallhoff Smith (Pat) of Seattle, WA; Jarl (Sue) Kallhoff of Seattle, WA; Linda Kallhoff of Shawnee, KS; Larry Kallhoff of Norfolk, NE; Glen Kallhoff of Omaha, NE; Greg (Patsy) Kallhoff of Wayne, NE; nine grandchildren: Matthew (Ralitza) Turnbull of Washington DC; Mitchell (Kenzie) Turnbull of Pawnee City, NE; Emily (Curtis) Banzhoff of Lincoln, NE; Katelyn (Curtis) Pilger of Meadow Grove, NE; Jake (Kelley) Dittrich of Happy Valley, OR; Max Kerkman of Oakdale, NE; Dana (Tom) Kavan of Battle Creek, NE; Breanna (David) Kirby of Kearney, NE; Lindsey Kallhoff of Norfolk, NE; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; three siblings; LaVerna (Dave) Edmister of Elkhorn, NE; Phyllis Hyde; Rick Penne of Oakdale, NE; sister-in-law JoAnn Penne of Oakdale, NE; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ray in 2013; siblings: Melinda Penne in infancy, Ella Mae (Donald) Dozler, Jim Penne, Betty Jo (Rollie) Davidson, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Penne.