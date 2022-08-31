Joan D. Allemang, 89

Funeral Services for Joan D. Allemang age 89 of Clearwater, NE were Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, Nebraska. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Burial was at the Clearwater Cemetery.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joan passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Concordia Lutheran Church.

Joan (Klabenes) Allemang was born on May 29, 1933 on the family farm in the Grecian Bend District at Clearwater. She passed away at Arbor Care Center in Neligh on August 25, 2022.

She attended District #16 first to eighth grade and graduated from Neligh High School in 1950. She married Merle Allemang on June 20, 1954 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater.

To this union five children were born.

Except for one year, they farmed at Wausa, they lived on a farm North of Clearwater.

She is survived by her children: Jack (Karen) Allemang of Clearwater, NE; Dan (Joyce) Allemang of Henderson, NV; twins, Vickie Steskal (special friend John Krieger) of Spencer, NE; Vonnie (Joe) Brake of Michie, TN; Nancy (Larry) Mosel of Orchard, NE; two Stepsons: Merlin (Elaine) Allemang of Salida, CO; and William Allemang of Topock, AZ. Grandchildren: Craig, Valerie, Philip, Justin, Lane, Jake, Rachelle, Jeremy, Nathan, Tyson, Drew, Jesse, Josh, Daniel, Jason, Kyle, Adam, Michael. Numerous great grandchildren. Five sisters: Rena Wattles, June Hoffman, Sherry Snodgrass all of Clearwater, NE; Kathy (Don) Marshall of Ft. Worth, TX; and Carol Wolfe of Neligh, NE. Three brothers: George (Kay) Klabenes, Don (Lois) Klabenes, Marvin (Pam) Klabenes all of Clearwater, NE.

Preceding her death were her parents: George and Harriet Louise (Huston) Klabenes, husband, Merle. One sister, Sharon, two brothers, Roy Lee, Raymond, one son-in-law John Steskal. Her-in-laws, Viola and Bill Allemang, four brother-in-laws, Herb Wattles, Dwight Hoffman, Gary Snodgrass, and Dale Wolfe. Two sister-in-laws, Margaret Klabenes and Joyce Klabenes. Grandson, Brandon Blum and great grandson, Evan James Steskal.