JH wins Tourney

The Wolfpack junior high volleyball team competed Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Summerland tournament.

EPPJ defeated Summerland ‘B’ 25-18 and 25-2. Stat leaders were:

Kills — Rylen Schwarting 1, Elizabeth Moser 2, Mady Kurpgeweit 2, Braelyn Martinsen 8, Aubrie Parks 6, Baylee Chessmore 1

Set assists — Schwarting 6, Moser 9

Digs — Kurpgeweit 1, Martinsen 3, Parks 1

Ace serves — Schwarting 1, Moser 6, Martinsen 2, Parks 2, Chessmore 1, Gemma Miller 6

Against Neligh-Oakdale, EPPJ won 25-18 and 25-12. Stat leaders were:

Kills — Kurpgeweit 7, Martinsen 4, Parks 4, Kierstyn Eisenhauer 1

Set assists — Schwarting 7, Moser 4

Digs — Schwarting 2, Kurpgeweit 2, Martinsen 3, Parks 1, Chessmore 2

Ace serves — Schwarting 1, Moser 1, Miller 3

Ace blocks — Kurpgeweit 1

In the championship game, EPPJ defeated Summerland ‘A’ 25-14 and 25-17. Stat leaders were:

Kills — Moser 1, Kurpgeweit 7, Martinsen 6, Parks 2, Chessmore 1

Set assists — Schwarting 6, Moser 7

Digs — Schwarting 4, Moser 2, Kurpgeweit 4, Martinsen 3, Parks 6, Chessmore 2

Ace serves — Schwarting 2, Moser 1, Martinsen 1, Chessmore 4

Ace blocks — Kurpgeweit 2