Jerome J. Starman, 93 of Elgin, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE, with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating.

Burial followed in the parish cemetery with military rights by American Legion Post 229, VFW Post 5816, both of Elgin, and the Army Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation was held Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome John Starman, son of Henry and Mary (Oberbrockling) Starman, was born November 22, 1928 on the family farm near Elgin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville.

He was raised on the family farm near Raeville where he attended school at St. John Berchman’s School.

He farmed for several years before entering the United States Army on January 8, 1953.

He served in the Korean War, spending 16 months overseas while stationed in France, before earning an honorable discharge on December 10, 1954.

Jerome returned to the Raeville area where he drove truck for years and engaged in farming and raising livestock until moving to Elgin in January, 1999. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, and volunteer work. He was a lifelong member of St. Bonaventure Church, where he served as a trustee and council member.

He is survived by his sister: Mary Margaret Starman of Elgin; three brothers: Sylvester “Vet” Starman of Elgin; Ray (Beverly) Starman of Norfolk, NE; Henry (Mary) Starman of Albion, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Mildred (Leonard) Henke; five brothers: Leonard (Agnes) Starman, Wilfred (Genevieve) Starman, Vincent Starman, LaVern (Leona) Starman and Ralph Starman.