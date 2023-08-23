Jennifer Jensen, 41

Funeral services for Jennifer Jensen, age 41, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. Reverend Chad Boggs will officiate, with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove, Nebraska.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Jennifer was called to her heavenly home, Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

*****

Jennifer L. Jensen, daughter of Daniel R. and Kathy L. (Hinze) Hemenway, was born October 31, 1981, in Norfolk, Nebraska. She attended St. Boniface Grade School in Elgin until the sixth grade and graduated from Clearwater Public High School with the class of 2000. After high school, Jennifer attended Northeast Community College earning an Associate’s Degree in Business.

On April 24, 2004, Jennifer was united in marriage to Matthew D. Jensen, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Danica. Jennifer lived in Orchard, Clearwater, and Elgin most of her childhood. She also lived in Norfolk and Tilden, where she resided with her husband Matt and daughter Danica, for the rest of her time on earth.

Jennifer was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. She enjoyed scrapbooking, loved the mountains, especially trips to Wyoming, and most of all enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Matthew Jensen of Tilden; daughter, Danica Jensen of Tilden; mother and stepfather, Kathy (Marvin) Kallhoff, of Gainesville, TX; three brothers, Shawn (Laura) Hemenway of Clearwater, Brett (Amber) Hemenway of Gainesville, TX, and Brandon (Brandi) Hemenway of Gainesville, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Hemenway; grandparents; and two aunts.