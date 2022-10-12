Jeanette Wirges, 82

Jeanette Kathryn (Dinslage) Wirges, age 82, of Omaha, NE, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born to Ed and Wilma Dinslage on February 24, 1940. She grew up on her parents’ farm and never lost her love for farm life. In May 1960, she married Bill Wirges. They moved to west Omaha and built a home in which they lived together for 55 years. Jeanette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Jeanette was best known for her exceptional attention to detail. Her talents included baking homemade cinnamon rolls and pies, as well as her impeccable skills as a seamstress. People walking past her home admired her beautiful irises, peonies and clematis. She was a wonderful hostess and always welcomed a game of cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wirges, her parents, two brothers, Steve and Glen, and her sister Joyce. Jeanette is survived by her four children: Kim (Brad) Hayworth, Kent (Kelley) Wirges, Kelly (Randy) Diamond and Karla (Dan) Stocker, as well as numerous grand and great grandchildren.

Jeanette leaves behind siblings: Bob (Rose) Dinslage, Ann (Roger) Dinslage Mower, Randy (Chris) Dinslage. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Brookstone Village and Angel Care for the tender care of their mother.

A family-only, private vigil will take place at Braman Mortuary. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S. Street, Omaha, Nebraska. Final internment will be at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin, NE.

Instead of flowers/plants or gifts, friends may make memorial contributions to St. Boniface Church or Pope John School in Elgin.