Jean (Stuhr) Breen, 77 of Farnam, NE, passed away Friday, October 25, 2024 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2024 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with Rev. Frank Baumert and Rev. Curtiss Dwyer officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Jean Marie Breen, daughter of Sylvester Paul and Bernice Florence (Heithoff) Josten, was born June 1, 1947 at Grand Island, NE.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church, attended St. Boniface Grade School and High School.

After high school, Jean moved to Omaha where she worked for the telephone company and attended St. Mary’s College.

In 1967, Jean married Joseph Stuhr Jr. in Elgin and to this union four children were born: Carrie, Greg, Aaron and Scott. They lived in the Raeville community where they raised their children and Jean worked at the extension office in Albion. She later attended Bellevue University, earning a degree in marketing.

Jean moved to Eustis, NE where she worked for Midwest Messenger. She met Pat Breen and the couple were married and lived near Farnam, NE. Jean was involved in many community projects for the city of Farnam. She enjoyed reading, walking, working cattle and playing cards.

Jean is survived by her husband Pat Breen of Farnam; four children: Carrie (Jim) Krist of Papillion, NE; Greg (Charlotte) Stuhr of Bellevue, NE; Aaron (Valoree) Stuhr of Gretna, NE; Scott (Stephanie) Stuhr of Elgin; nine grandchildren: Sydney (Shaun) McWilliams of Glenwood, IA; Morgan (Heath) Loeffelbein of Omaha, NE; Lauren Stuhr and Ryan Stuhr of Bellevue; Jaxon, Ellie and Korie Stuhr of Gretna; Samantha Stuhr and Wyatt Stuhr of Elgin; her siblings: Judy (Jac) Ferril of Aurora, CO; Jim (Corrine) Josten and Pleasant Hill, MO; Doris (Ron) Friehe of McCook, NE; Pat’s children: Phil (Lisa) Breen, John (Danica) Breen, Stevie (Regan) Marsh, Daniel Breen; Pat’s grandchildren: Alaina and Philip Breen; McKenna, Maslin and Molly Breen; Leo and Mia Marsh; Avery and Macx Breen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.