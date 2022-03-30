Jason (Lilith) Meis, 36

Jason Norbert Meis (Lilith), 36, of Grand Island, NE, died Saturday, March 19, 2022. Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman was the celebrant, assisted by Deacon William Buchta. Visitation was Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the church, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Cremation followed the services. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later time. A video may be viewed and memories may be shared at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jason’s (Lilith) obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Jason (Lilith) was born July 18, 1985, in Grand Island, NE, to Clyde J. and Rosemary A. (Beckman) Meis. As a child Jason (Lilith) was always found outside playing with the neighborhood crew. She enjoyed camping and could start a campfire with her eyes shut. Jason (Lilith) enjoyed many scouting activities especially camping trips to Philmont and Ben Delatour. Jason (Lilith) was one of four scouts to revamp GICC’s circle drive. Upon completion, the rank of Eagle Scout was achieved.

She attended Gates Elementary and graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 2004. Jason (Lilith) was actively involved in athletics, fine arts, and was student body president as a senior. She continued her education at University of Nebraska-Lincoln completing a Bachelor’s degree in International Business in 2008 and a Master’s in Business Administration in 2011. She was an avid Husker fan and loved all things scarlet and cream.

Jason (Lilith) loved spending time with her family. Together they enjoyed road trips, cruises, and international travel. Some of the most memorable trips were to Italy, China, Hong Kong, Alaska and the Caribbean.

Through these travels she loved finding the local’s favorite spots, and no food was ever too spicy. She enjoyed exploring craft breweries with friends and family and was always up for an adventure.

She had a brilliant mind, exceptional wit and a contagious laugh.

Jason (Lilith) was extremely competitive and an ardent perfectionist. Playing video games connected her with friends and others around the world. She enjoyed family game nights, holiday gatherings, reading, history and movies. Jason (Lilith) adored her French Bulldog, Phoebe. She was always intrigued with the latest technology and enjoyed helping others troubleshoot tech issues. Jason came out to her family as transgender in 2020 and chose the name Lilith.

Those left to cherish her memory include parents, Clyde and Rosemary Meis of Grand Island, NE.

Younger sisters, Janel Meis of Overland Park, KS, Jodie Meis (Ryan Miller) of San Diego, CA, and Jessica Meis (Christian Habib) of Austin, TX.

She is also survived by her grandfather, Thomas Meis of Elgin, NE and many family and friends.

Jason (Lilith) is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Norbert Beckman, Mary Rose Beckman-Schainost, Stanley Schainost, paternal grandmothers, Mary Meis, Barbara Meis and uncle, Roger Meis.