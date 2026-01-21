January 14, 2026 Proceedings, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

January 14, 2026 7:00 PM

Supt. Mike Brockhaus called the regular January meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, Eric Beckman, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Administrators present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Supt. Brockhaus led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” He also reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. The agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Mr. Brockhaus asked for nominations for board reorganization. Ron Bode nominated Lisa Welding for board president, Luke Hinkle seconded. Todd Heithoff voted to cease nominations; Luke Hinkle seconded. Vote 5-0, Lisa abstained, motion carried.

Ron Bode nominated Todd Heithoff for the Vice President. Motion by Ron Bode seconded by Steve Busteed. Eric Beckman motioned and Luke Hinkle seconded to cease nominations. Vote 5-0, Heithoff abstained. Motion carried.

Eric Beckman nominated Ron Bode for Secretary. Motion by Eric Beckman seconded by Todd Heithoff. Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed seconded to cease nominations. Vote 5-0, Bode abstained. Motion carried.

Steve Busteed then nominated Luke Hinkle as Treasurer. Motion by Steve Busteed seconded by Ron Bode. Todd Heithoff motioned and Eric Beckman seconded cease nominations. Vote 5-0, Hinkle abstained, motion carried.

Board President Lisa Welding reviewed policies 202.01 Board Code of Conduct and 202.02 Conflict of Interest Statement.

Steve Busteed motioned and Eric Beckman seconded to designate the Official Depository of Funds as the Bank of Elgin and/or Great Plains Bank of Petersburg, the District Newspaper as the Elgin Review and/or the Elgin Public School /Website/Facebook, the Bus Inspector as Jonny Dodge and Precision Repair, the Superintendent Mike Brockhaus as the Chief Financial officer and District’s Non-discrimination Compliance Officer, Greg Wemhoff as the Title 9 Coordinator, Jessica Niewohner as the recorder and the law firm of KSB School Law as School Attorney. Vote in favor: Beckman, Bode, Busteed, Hinkle, and Welding. Vote against 0. Heithoff abstained. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #6- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #7- Adopt the Agenda, #8- Financial Report, #9 – Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

AMAZON, 2,236.36; APPEARA, 542.82; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, 2,465.50; Avive Solutions, Inc., 46.06; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 589.00; Bishop Business, 131.70; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, 4,684.23; BOMGAARS, 35.98; Boys Town Press, 3,162.49; CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, 155.98; CITY OF ELGIN, 4,649.53; Computer Hardware, Inc., 1,599.00; COR Therapeutic Services, LLC, 2,025.00; CORNER SERVICE AND TIRE, 277.44; DEAN’S MARKET, 261.32; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 345.63; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN ONE-STOP, 2,200.64; ELGIN REVIEW, THE, 109.75; ELKHORN RURAL POWER DISTRICT, 2,870.75; ESU #8, 93,100.55; GO Physical Therapy, 2,110.40; Great America Financial Services, 1,427.50; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 338.13; HP Inc., 833.84; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 148.80; Jaymar Business Forms, Inc., 102.76; JONNY DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP, 1,523.32; KSB SCHOOL LAW PC LLO, 645.00; MCNALLY, JILL, 77.41; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM, 2,723.36; Music & Arts, 12.94; NE RURAL COMM SCHL ASSO, 350.00; NEBRASKA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, 3,302.00; OLSON’S PEST TECHNICIANS, 110.00; ONESOURCE, 77.50; OVERLAND REHAB, 1,450.65; PITZER DIGITAL, LLC, 45.00; PIZZA RANCH, 158.93; Rise Broadband, 19.30; SAMS Club, 70.22; Speed Services, LLC, 200.88; TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC, 67.98; U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, 3.28; UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN, 220.00; Veik, Meghan, 29.40; VERIZON WIRELESS, 65.16; WAGEWORKS, INC., 144.50; WALMART, 239.00; Waste Connections of Nebraska, Inc, 47.00; WebstaurantStore.com, 629.00; Y&Y Lawn Service, 5,624.00; Fund Number, 144,300.49

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

No committees to be reported. Board President Lisa will present the 2026 Board Committees at the February meeting. Once the committees are finalized, committee members will plan to meet within the next couple of months.

Mr. Wemhoff presented his report on school activities over the last month and upcoming the rest of this month.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on the budget. Also discussed sidewalk repairs that are needed around campus.

In action items, Bode motioned to approve the transfer of funds of $5,000 into the Wolfpack account. Busteed seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned to approve the first reading of the recommended NASB Policies 718.00 Fiscal Management Internal Controls; 802.07 School Food Procurement. Seconded by Beckman. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the 2026-2027 School Calendar. Discussion was also held on setting the board retreat. The date was set for June 11th, 2026, following the monthly board meeting at 6:30 pm.

Motion by Beckman, second by Busteed to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:41 p.m.

The next regular board meeting will be held February 11, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the EPS Board Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

PUBLISH: January 21, 2026

ZNEZ