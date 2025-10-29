Janice K. Bruckner, 74 of Norfolk, NE died Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, NE.

Janice Kathleen Bruckner, twin daughter of Ivan Lester and Marjorie Mae (Arehart) Kloepper, was born August 27, 1951 at Tilden, NE. She attended School and graduated from Elgin High School with the class of 1969. Following graduation, she attended tech school in Norfolk, NE.

Janice married Barry Bruckner on June 17, 1982 at Yankton, SD. They lived in Norfolk all their married life. Janice worked at Norfolk Truck and Equipment and worked 25 years at the Norfolk Regional center as a Psych Tech.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk, NE and the altar society. She was a faithful donor at the Red Cross Blood Mobile. She enjoyed reading books, playing solitaire, playing scrabble, Yatzee, Uno and watching TV. Most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother.

Janice is survived by her husband Barry Bruckner of Norfolk, NE; daughter Jennifer (Scott) Ray of Lincoln, NE; two grandsons: Cole and Nick Ray of Lincoln, NE; two sisters: her twin sister Jeanne (Jim) Patrick of Norfolk, NE; Sandy (Rob) White of Lincoln, NE; nephew William VanDusen of Lincoln, NE; niece Morgan White of Lincoln, NE; three step-sons: Kelly Bruckner of Yankton, SD; Scott Bruckner of Neligh, NE; Brandon (Jennifer) Bruckner of Wakefield, NE; six step-grandchildren: Shaelyn Bruckner of Bloomfield, NE; Allison Bruckner of Wakefield, NE; Jack Bruckner of Wayne, NE; Jacob and Ava Bruckner of Wakefield, NE; Ashley Bruckner of Minneapolis, MN; along with many cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Marjorie Kloepper and brother Randy Kloepper.