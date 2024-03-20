Janet Franzluebbers, 82, of West Point, died Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Wisner Care Center.

Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, March 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. James Weeder as celebrant. Burial followed at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery at Monterey. Visitation was held Tuesday with a Christian Mothers Rosary at Stokely Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.

Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Janet Mae Franzluebbers was born on July 6, 1941 to Adolph and Anna (Buresh) Peplinski in Dodge. She graduated from Dodge High School in 1959.

On September 16, 1961, Janet married Emil Franzluebbers at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The couple established their home near West Point, where Janet worked alongside Emil, nurturing their family. Shortly after Emil’s death in 1991, she moved to West Point.

Janet’s commitment to her faith was evident through her membership in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and her involvement with the Christian Mothers.

She also devoted her time to volunteering at the Sunshine Senior Center.

Janet found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Crafting, polka dancing, and word puzzles were some of her favorite hobbies throughout her life. Janet found solace in nature, taking leisurely walks and cherishing the presence of cardinals. Baking was another of Janet’s passions, and her kitchen was always filled with the aroma of delicious treats that brought joy to her family and friends. Family was at the center of her world, and she cherished the moments spent visiting with loved ones.

Janet’s face would light up with love and pride whenever she saw her children and grandchildren.

Janet is survived by sons, Gary (Sherry) of Lake Butler, FL, Dan of West Point, Pat of Oakland, and Duane of Kearney, daughter, Brenda (Eric) Meis of Elgin; grandchildren, Brian and Amber Franzluebbers and Ashtyn, Skyler, and Brooklyn Meis; great grandchildren, Rylan, Emory, Kylee, Gracelyn, and Emilia; brother, Duffy Peplinski of Dodge; sisters, Vlasta (Dick) Roubal of Dodge, Darlene Glenn of Rapid City, SD, Sylvia Wesely of Omaha, Margie (Darol) Broekemeier of Petersburg; brothers-in-law, Tony (Connie) Franzluebbers of Dodge and Jim Eggerling of Norfolk; and sisters-in-law, Rose Franzluebbers of West Point, Irene Franzluebbers of Dodge, Cel Franzluebbers of Beemer, and Margie Peplinski of Pender; and several nieces and nephews.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emil; daughter-in-law, Betty Franzluebbers; great granddaughter, Kayla; brothers, Gilbert, Donald, Delvin, and Robert; sister, Marcella Eggerling; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe Franzluebbers, Sr., Gertrude (Richard) Ernesti, Charlie Franzluebbers, Wenzel Franzluebbers, Bernie (Mel) Kampschneider, Marie Moser, Mary Ann Franzluebbers, Evelyn Peplinski, Pat Glenn, and Maynard Wesely.