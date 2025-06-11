James M. Blackburn, 78

A Celebration of Life Visitation for James M. Blackburn age 78 of Neligh, Nebraska was held Monday, June 9, 2025 at the Neligh American Legion in Neligh, Nebraska. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh handling the arrangements.

Jim passed away on May 31, 2025 at the University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Family has requested No Flowers – In lieu of flowers or plants a memorial in Jim’s name to Grace Lutheran Church, Pope John School, Tunnel to Towers, Antelope Memorial Hospital, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and or your favorite charity.

James Martin Blackburn was born in Orchard, Nebraska on September 30, 1946 to Everard (Bud) and Ada (Storm) Blackburn. The family moved to Monet, Missouri until spring of 1949. They then moved to the family farm 2 1/2 miles south of Royal. He attended Royal school at the age of 4. He belonged to the 4-H Club starting with two Hereford calves. He took care of all the orphan lambs by bottle-feeding them.

His dad started Blackburn Mfg. Company while still on the farm. The machines were in the basement of the farmhouse until they moved to Neligh, Nebraska in 1957. He started 6th grade in Neligh and graduated in 1964 from Neligh High School.

His love of flying started in June of 1963 in a Cessna 150 aircraft in Norfolk, Nebraska at Younghiem Flying School. His first solo was in August of 1963, then he transitioned to his dad’s 1946 J-3 Cub to build time. He proudly earned his Private Pilot Certificate on August 6, 1964 in a Cessna 150. He then transitioned to his dad’s Piper Cherokee 180 hp.

His first year of college was at Northeastern Jr. College in Sterling, Colorado. He then transferred to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln his sophomore year in 1965/1967. He enlisted in the United States Navy April 1966 under the AVROC (Aviation Reserve Officer Cadet) Program. He attended his first summer of Officer Candidate School in Pensacola Florida the summer of 1966 and the second summer finished the program to return to college. In August of 1968, he was united in marriage to Susan Wolverton. Jim transferred to Hastings College in 1968 and graduated from Hastings College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He was commissioned into the Navy in the College President’s Office on that same day. Jim began active duty in August of 1969 and flight training at NAS Saufley field on November 26, 1969 flying the T-34 Beechcraft trainer.

He advanced to the North American T-28 in April 1970 at NAS Field Squadron 3 Whiting Field Milton Florida. On May 31, 1970 Jennifer Ann was born in Pensacola, Florida. He then transferred to Ellison Field in Pensacola for helicopter training flying T-57 Jet Ranger at Helicopter Squadron 8. He completed flight training and received the Navy Wings of Gold on February 26, 1971. He was then transferred to San Diego, California for UH-2C training upon completion of a short course and then was transferred to Adak Alaska in May 1971.

Because housing was in short supply on the island he was in Adak alone for the first 6 months. Susan and Jennifer returned to Nebraska to live with his parents. They joined him in Adak in October 1971. He was assigned to the duty of Personnel Officer and as co-pilot in the UH-2C for search and rescue operations. He advanced to Lt. Junior Grade in May of 1971 then advanced to Lieutenant on April 13, 1972.

On February 15, 1973 Krista was born at NAS Adak Alaska. He advanced to Helicopter Commander of UH-2cin in March of 1973. He went to Whidbey Island Washington for cross training to UH-46D in June of 1973. Upon completion he was designated UH-46D Helicopter Commander and Maintenance check pilot; returning to Adak for another 6 months.

The last day of active duty was November 1, 1973; he earned the Armed Forces Service Medal of Expert Pistol.

Jim joined Blackburn Manufacturing in December of 1973 as a shipping clerk and machine maintenance. He slowly learned to build the flag machines from then on.

Jim’s dad Bud, Bill Lawson, and Jim started Blackburn Printing Company to silkscreen marking flags in summer of 1975. He became President of Blackburn Manufacturing and Vice President and Secretary Treasure of Blackburn Printing when his father retired in 1980. Susan and Jim divorced in 1985. On July 14, 1987 he was united in marriage to Patricia Taylor at St. Thomas Virgin Islands.

He was honored by the small Business Administration as The Small Business Person of the Year for Nebraska in 1994. John Glandt and Randy Helgren of Pinnacle Bank in Neligh nominated him.

In 2003 he was recommended by John Sehi CPA to the College of Business Administration, University of Nebraska as the Nebraska Distinguished Entrepreneur Award.

He enjoyed reading, flying, hunting, and his motorcycle. Jim was a member of Neligh Chamber of Commerce for 45 years; Neligh American Legion Post 172 for 40 years; Neligh Fire Department for 15 years – fire chief for 5 years; Neligh Oakdale Education Foundation member, Antelope Memorial Hospital Board of Directors and the Neligh Economic Development Board.

Jim is survived by a loving large family including his loving wife of almost 38 years, Pat Blackburn of Neligh, NE. Daughters, Jennifer Blackburn-Nielsen, husband Dane of Neligh, NE, son Cameron Nielsen of Neligh, NE and Krista Schindler, husband Matt, of Neligh, NE, son Adan and partner Colten and daughter Alexandria, wife Morgan all of Omaha. Three stepchildren: Tammy Rakow, husband Tom, of Milford, NE their children: Kyle (Ashton) Rakow and their children, Brenleigh, Raelyn, Emery, and unborn baby; Brook (Danny) Vasquez and their children Enzo, Myla, and unborn baby; Dylan Rakow; Jamie (Brandon) Covert son Crue; Orlando, Adan, Liliana, Sylas, Catalaya Rakow; Scott Taylor, wife Deb of Lincoln, NE and their children Lauren Taylor and Peyton Taylor; and Traci Jacobsen, husband Dave of Neligh, NE and their children: Garrett (Mariah) Jacobsen, their children Beau and Brooks; Luke Jacobsen; and Andrew and fiancé’ Bre Bartak. Brother Bob Blackburn and wife Patricia of Georgetown Tx and sister, Deb Gartner of Omaha, NE

Preceded in death by his parents Everard (Bud) and Ada and in-laws Russell and LaNora Taylor. Granddaughter Charley Grace Nielsen. His first wife Susan, three Aunts on the Blackburn side and two aunts and an uncle on the Storm side, many cousins and dear friends.

Jim was most of all a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was humble, generous, and faithful to his Lord. He will be missed by his family, and dear friends. “Fly High Jim”