Jacquelyn Dwyer, 89 of Elgin, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. A Private Family Inurnment will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin, NE.

Memorials suggested to Elgin Public Library.

Jacquelyn Mae Dwyer was born October 13, 1932 on a farm near Edison, NE to Rev. Fritz and Hazel (Whyte) Hand. She grew up in a very loving and happy home. She was the second oldest of six children.

The family lived in Sargent, Fremont, and Ewing where her father was the pastor of the Free Methodist Church. Jackie graduated from Ewing High School with the class of 1950.

She was blessed with two sons from an earlier marriage, Dan and Robert.

In 1979 she married her special love, Paul Dwyer. From this union she was blessed with three stepchildren Mark, Maureen, and Cammy.

Most of her working years were spent as a bookkeeper and office manager. Jacquelyn enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and reading.

Her husband Paul passed away in 2003. She continued living in their home in the country west of Elgin until 2011 when she moved to an apartment in Elgin.

She is survived by her son: Dan (Sonia) Reiter of Pioneer, LA; stepchildren: Mark (Julie) Dwyer of Elgin, NE; Maureen O’Donnell of Eau Claire, WI; Cammy (Larry) Abbey of Commerce City, CO; siblings Phillip Hand of Hebron, NE; Janet (Wesley) Warner of Edison, NE; and some very special grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul; son: Robert; sister: Geraldine “Gerry” Bader; brothers: Walter “Sonny” and Larry Hand; daughter-in-law: Sheri Reiter.