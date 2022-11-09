Injuries shaped the 2022 Wolfpack season

ELGIN — The 2022 Wolfpack football season will be looked upon as a season of ‘what ifs’?

A season which began with such promise on an August night in Humphrey with a victory over the Flyers, being ranked near the top of the Class D2 polls for much of the season, ended on a dimly-lit field at Taylor in late October with a loss to Twin Loup in the opening round of the D2 State Playoffs.

The team that ran off five dominating victories to start the season did not resemble the one which dropped three of their last four games.

Why? One need only to look on the Wolfpack sidelines to see the reason. Injuries. Season-ending injuries to Carter Beckman and Gage Thiessen robbed the team of one of its greatest assets – depth. Then, against Ainsworth in a battle of unbeatens, starters Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer (the two biggest pieces of the Wolfpack offense) suffered season-ending injuries.

Wemhoff was on pace for another big year. After falling just short of 2,000 yards rushing last season, he had 840 yards before being injured late in the first half against Ainsworth.

Hoefer, before being sidelined, had 516 yards rushing and had tossed nine touchdown passes.