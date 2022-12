Young and the young-at-heart kicked off Christmas last Wednesday in Elgin. A special meal, crafts, the arrival of Santa and a Christmas parade kept the town buzzing, beginning at 4 p.m. Cold temperatures weren’t enough to keep youngsters from telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas this year.

Then, at 7 p.m., traffic on Highway 14 was stopped and the sirens from the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department signaled the beginning of the Christmas Parade.