Immanual Zion Church soup supper is Sunday

Mark your calendars for one of the best soup & pie suppers around!

Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church, 1726 310th Ave, rural Albion, will hold heir annual soup & pie supper on Sunday evening, November 2.

Serving will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free will donations will benefit Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home who are upgrading HVAC throughout the facility.

ELCA World Hunger will receive 10 percent of donations.

As part of the supper they will be serving spicy venison chili, traditional chili, vegetable beef, cheeseburger and chicken noodle soups along with fresh bread, homemade pies & desserts!

The public is invited to attend!