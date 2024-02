ATKINSON — Jumping out to a nine to one lead to start the game, West Holt never looked back as they claimed a 60 to 39 victory in boys basketball action Friday night.

The Wolfpack quickly got into foul trouble and the Huskies used their height advantage to pull away.

“Once our big guys sat down (with foul trouble), it’s hard to win the rebound battle when you can’t be as physical,” Coach Matt Euse said about the team’s third loss in a row.