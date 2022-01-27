Huskies hand EPPJ rare defeat 54 to 40

ATKINSON — Everything went right for the Huskies Friday night as they handed EPPJ just their second loss of the season, 54 to 40.

Coming into the game with a record under .500, West Holt established control of the game early and rode a wave of momentum to the victory.

Led by senior Jakeem Brown’s two treys, the Huskies opened up a 15 to 10 lead in the first quarter. The Wolfpack got four points from Colton Wright, Blake Henn had three and Jack Wemhoff had the team’s only trey.

Henn's second field goal of the game, early in the second quarter cut their lead to 15 to 12. Brown added four points to boost the lead back to seven points.