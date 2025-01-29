Huskies capture win over EPPJ

ELGIN — The Wolfpack’s torrid pace in the first half gave them the lead at halftime, but West Holt came back strong in the second half to defeat EPPJ 54 to 43 in boys basketball action.

In the first half, the Huskies jumped out to an 11 to 2 lead before the Wolfpack got going. A trey by Karson Kallhoff seemed to spark the team as they cut the margin to 11 to nine at the end of the quarter.

Kallhoff had five points in a row to give EPPJ their first lead of the game at 14 to 13. Then, moments later, Kellan Hoefer drained a trey followed by a two-pointer from Jarek Erickson and the Wolfpack’s lead grew to six points. After a couple of Husky baskets, the teams went scoreless for the last 1:50 of the first half.

