Howard H. Thille, 89

Howard Henry Thille AKA Howie, Hank, How Weird, and Junior to his close friends and family, passed peacefully to the Pearly Gates on September 23, 2020.

He suffered from a broken heart after losing his dear wife Alene earlier this Summer. Howard was born in Elgin, Nebraska to Howard and Verona Thille, the middle child and oldest son of 5 sisters and a younger brother. He attended Elgin High School where he played football, basketball and baseball, and was a graduate of The Class of ’52. Howard entered the US Navy after graduation. He served on the USS Brown as a Boatswains Mate, and in Guam as a fireman.

After Honorable Discharge from the service, Howard made a home in The Dalles/Dufur area for over 63 years. At one time he had a family farm on Five-Mile Creek raising horses and cattle. Howard was involved with the The Dalles Elks Lodge #303 B.P.O.E. in the 1970’s and served as Exalted Ruler. Being interested in serving his country and community, Howard was also a member of The Dalles Sheriff Reserve in the 1960’s-70’s. As an entrepreneur Howard and business partner Jim Potter opened Frontage Tractor in 1980, a tractor parts consignment resale store on Frontage Road, this venture took them across the Pacific Northwest for 40 years.

Howard was known to frequent The BBQ as well as Zimms Braugh House. It was through a mutual friend that he first met Alene at the BBQ. They were married August 23, 1976 and would have celebrated 44 years together this past Summer.

Howard is survived by his son, Michael Thille (Tracy), granddaughter Torrey Thille; his sisters Joan Wentworth, Connie Coughlin, Kathleen Hubka and Doris (Al) Kluthe.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 10, at 11 a.m. at Sorosis Park, The Dalles, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Oregon Veterans’ Home – The Dalles c/o Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, 700 Summer St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301.

xxxxx

He suffered from a broken heart after losing his dear wife Alene earlier this Summer.

Howard was born on August 12, 1931, in Elgin, Nebraska to Howard and Vernona Thille, the middle child and oldest son of four sisters and a younger brother.

He attended Elgin High School where he played football, basketball and baseball, and was a graduate of The Class of “52. Howard entered the US Navy after graduation. He served on the USS Brown as a Boatswains Mate, and in Guam as a fireman.

After Honorable Discharge from the service, Howard made a home in The Dalles/Dufur area for over 63 years. At one time he had a family farm on Five-Mile Creek raising horses and cattle.

Howard was involved with the The Dalles Elks Lodge #303 B.P.O.E. in the 1970’s and served as Exalted Ruler. Being interested in serving his country and community, Howard was also a member of The Dalles Sheriff Reserve in the1960’s-70’s.

As an entrepreneur Howard and Jim Potter opened Frontage Tractor in 1980, a tractor parts consignment resale store on Frontage Road, this venture took them across the Pacific Northwest.

He was known to frequent The BBQ as well as Zimms Braugh House. It was through a mutual friend that he first met Alene at the BBQ.. They were August 19, 1976 and would have celebrated 30 years together this past summer.

Howard is survived by his son, Michael Thille (Tracy), granddaughter Torrey Thille; his sisters Joann Wentworth, Connie Caughlan, and Doris Kluthe. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 10, at 11 a.m. at Sorosis Park, The Dalles, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oregon Veterans’ Home – The Dalles

c/o Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, 700 Summer St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301